Ben G Garza Jr.

Ben Gonzales Garza Jr., 74, a resident of San Marcos, Texas went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior on June 09, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janie Sandoval Garza, along with his children Deborah Garza-Lombardo and husband David, Barbara Lee Garza-Galaviz and husband Israel, Ben Garza III, Clarinda Bianca Garza-Zavala and husband Ralph, and Cathy Carranco and husband Greg.

He is also survived by his sisters Thelma Lopez, Rose Knott, Irene Bustos, Mary Ortiz and husband Jessie, Theresa Gonzales, and his stepsiblings Linda, Jimmy, Loretta and Lilly Garza.

Ben leaves behind many grandchildren, including Amanda Josephine Lombardo and Steven Munoz, David Matthew Lombardo, Kayleigh Marie Sedwick and husband Prince Michael and Lazarus Galaviz, Elena Rose Zavala and Micah Harley Rose Zavala, Ben Garza IV and Francheca, Rebecca Garza and Manual Garza, Andrew Joseph Carranco and wife Hannah, Christina Servais and husband Joseph, Stephen Carranco and Bailey Carranco.

His great grandchildren are Joseph, Jeremiah and Mila Garza and Julian and Genesis Garza. He is also survived by Francine Franco and Paul Garcia, whom he loved like his own children.

He was proceeded in death by his mother Rose Gonzales and father Ben Garza Sr. Over the years, Ben brought so much joy and laughter to so many and was such an inspiration. He was hard working and always made friends with everyone he came in contact with. We are truly grateful to have been blessed by Ben in our lives and await the day we will be with him again.

Pallbearers include Andrew Joseph Carranco, David Matthew Lombardo, Ben Garza IV, Manuel Garza, Stephen Ryan Carranco, Prince Michael Sedwick and Lazarus Galaviz. Honorary Pallbearers are Anthony James Sandoval and Ray Alex Sandoval.

Visitation will be held at Thomason Funeral home on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. A private burial will be held. The family invites you to join them for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m.