Bertha Ladell Henderson Mack was born on Sunday, June 16, 1946-Father’s Day-in New Braunfels, Texas to Horace and Thelma Henderson. She died July 12, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

Bertha attended Carl Schertz Elementary School in New Braunfels in grades 1-5. In 1957, her family moved to San Marcos. She then attended schools in San Marcos and graduated from San Marcos High School in 1964.

She was a member of the Girl Scouts from 3rd to 12th grade. She participated in several organizations. She was a member of the band at San Marcos High School where she played the glockenspiel, flute, and piccolo. During her attendance at SMHS, she placed in district, regional, and state music competitions. She earned many solo/ensemble awards. She was also a member of the orchestra during concert seasons.

After graduation from high school, she attended Southwest Texas State College in San Marcos. After several semesters, she joined the Women’s Army Corps in 1966 and received medical training at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio. She was then stationed at Ft. Devens, Massachusetts and later Ft. Knox, Kentucky where she continued her training in nursing. After leaving the army, she married Albert Mack. They had four children: Teresa (1967), Darrel, (1971), Gerald (1971), and William “Bill” (1972).

Bertha continued her nursing career and earned a degree. She joined the Texas Army National Guard and was attached to Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. In 1990, she was placed on active duty in the U.S. Army Medical Unit 114th Evac Hospital. In Operation Desert Storm she served with the 217th Evac Hospital. During her active duty, she served in Saudi Arabia. Her entire unit was “hit” with a chemical, and many soldiers from that unit returned home with medical issues.

Bertha earned the Army Service Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal with Service Star, and the Foreign Service Medal.

She is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Joanne Henderson (San Marcos and Wimberley) and Thelma Henderson Postier and Ray Postier (Austin); husband Albert Mack (Ohio); a brother Jerry Henderson (Austin); a niece Cynthia Brown (Austin); a nephew Adam Henderson Corey (Manor); a stepbrother Jimmy Pendleton (Wimberley and Austin); and stepbrother Johnny Pendleton (Wimberley).

She is survived by her children Teresa Mack-Piccone (California), Darrel Mack (Round Rock), Gerald Mack (Round Rock), and William “Bill” Mack (Round Rock). She is also survived by siblings Betty Nunley (Paul) of San Antonio, Herbert Henderson (Judy) of Huntsville, Jennifer Kafer (Dave) of Georgia, Judy Marshall (John) of Georgia, Terry Henderson (Gladys) of Minnesota, Linda Henderson of San Antonio, Joe Pendleton (Mary Ann) of Wimberley, and Jana Gordon (Doug) of Georgetown. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be greatly missed by her entire family.

Bertha’s inurnment was held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Friday, April 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tunnel to Towers or the VFW National Relief Fund.