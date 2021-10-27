This world has lost a beautiful woman whom God put on this earth to softly touch lives and make each one better for it.

Betty Piland went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in San Marcos, Texas.

Betty was born in 1935 in Nixon, Texas to Ray Baldridge and Shirley Potts Baldridge. From an early age Betty grew to be a very accomplished vocalist and pianist. She was invited and sang with the New York Metropolitan Opera several times. She had a voice like silk and the patience of an angel which attributed to her 30 years of teaching Texas History and Music to students at Jackson Middle School in Garland, TX. In many cases, she was the first introduction to music for children, and many grew to be accomplished musicians as well. Some of her best memories are of accompanying students on the piano while they performed in the UIL Competitions. She was so proud of each and every one of them.

Betty was also an exceptional seamstress and produced some of the most beautiful formal gowns, clothes, quilts and stuffed animals for her family and friends. And with all of this, she still could find time to tend to her beautiful flower gardens and beat everyone at cards.

Betty graduated from Southwest Texas State University and East Texas State University and held a master’s degree in education. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi in San Marcos.

Betty was a devoted Christian woman and faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in San Marcos where she sang in the choir and loved playing the bells.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Michael Ray Bost of San Marcos.

She is survived by her son, David Scott Piland and wife Donna Piland of Dripping Springs, Julia K Prescott of Bulverde, daughter-in-law Kathy O’Connor of Bulverde, her beloved sister Fraye Bost Stokes of San Marcos, grandson Stephen Blake Piland, granddaughters Morgan Michelle Prescott and Brittany Lauren White both of Dripping Springs, great granddaughter Bristol Blake Warren of Dripping Springs, niece Krista Marie Bost, nephews Fred Rush Bost III and wife Kelly Jaska Bost, Fred Rush Bost IV, and Ryan William Bost and wife Adrianna all of San Marcos.

Honoring her as Pall Bearers will be Fred Bost, Rush Bost, Ryan Bost, Blake Piland and dearly loved family friends, John Dunn and Tim Dixon.

The family is extremely heartbroken to lose such a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. But we find comfort in knowing she now at peace with her Lord and Savior. And when we see her again, we know she will be waiting with open arms and say, “I’ve been waiting for you.”

Visitation will be Saturday, October 30th at 1 p.m. followed by the Funeral Services at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 129 E. Hutchison St., San Marcos, Texas. Burial will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.