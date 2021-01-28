Our beloved Carmen Pinales Espinoza, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. She was born on July 16, 1925 in Martindale, Texas to Evaristo and Rebecca Pinales.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband: Domingo Espinoza; parents: Everisto and Rebecca Pinales; sisters: Anita and Carlota; and her brothers Sam, Ben and Humberto Pinales.

Carmen grew up and lived in San Marcos, where she and her husband raised their family. She enjoyed baby-sitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren after school and during the summers. She loved to knit and would make blankets, scarves, and hats which she would give to her grandchildren. She was also a self-taught seamstress. One of her favorite past-times was enjoying her morning coffee with her best friend/neighbor Estella. She enjoyed hosting her annual pre-Thanksgiving dinners at her house until it grew so big that we had to find a bigger venue. She enjoyed the simple pleasures such as attending bingos and visiting with her family. She had the uncanny ability to make the best buneulos and Mexican hot chocolate every New Year’s Eve until she could no longer do so. She welcomed everyone she met and was called Grandma by most people.

She is survived by her sons: Eloy Espinoza, Sr. (Terry), Ben Espinoza (Felipa), Bobby Espinoza (Mary Lou), James Espinoza (Olivia); daughter: Rachel Gonzales (Rudy); 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-laws: Naomi PInales and Flora Pinales along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

DUE TO COVID-19, CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY. (MASK & GLOVES WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 1, 2021 followed with a Wake/Celebration of Life starting at 7 p.m. at the Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St, San Marcos, TX. Chapel Service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday Morning, February 2, 2021 at the Los Angeles Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Serving as pallbearers are Eddy Espinoza, Eric Espinoza, Robert James Espinoza, Alex Gonzales, Sr., Bryan Gonzales and Rene Pinales.

