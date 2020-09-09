Caroline Pitcher Benjamin died peacefully at home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in July 1941 in Chicago, IL to Seymour and Marjorie Benjamin. She married Gerald “Jerry” Benjamin on August 1, 1964.

Caroline was predeceased by her beloved husband Gerald “Jerry” Benjamin. She is lovingly remembered by their children Peter, Michael and his wife Mina, and her granddaughter Sara.

Caroline received a PhD in Embryology & Histology from Indiana University. She was employed at Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) for 30 years as an Associate Professor in Biology. She was also the Pre-Medical/Pre-Dental advisor and helped the university gain a reputation of having a stellar program. She held these positions until her retirement in December 2000.

During retirement, Caroline was active on the board of The Third Order Society of St. Francis as Secretary, which is an international organization and took her many places across the world. She held various positions at St. Christopher’s Episcopalian Church over many years and became even more involved after she retired. She enjoyed travelling and spending time with friends and family.

Cremation has taken place and a small memorial funeral service celebrating Caroline’s life will be conducted at Bastrop Providence Funeral Home in Bastrop, TX on Friday September 11. A service of committal and interment of her cremated remains will follow at the St. Christopher’s Episcopalian Church cemetery in Bandera, TX at a later date.

The family requests that those who wish to join in the memorial do so via livestream due to the COVID pandemic.

Caroline loved animals her entire life. If so desired and as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Bastrop County Animal Shelter (589 Cool Water Drive, Bastrop, TX 78602).