Catherine (Cathey) Elizabeth Doherty Stevens, 78, of San Marcos passed away on January 17, 2021.

Cathey was born February 25, 1942 in San Antonio to Dan E. Doherty and Marian Lyon (Doherty) O'Neal. She was a graduate of Tivy High School Class of 1960 in Kerrville. In 1962, Catherine married Robert J. Stevens, who also graduated from Tivy High School and was a civil service employee, moving to Germany. They returned to the central Texas area in 1966, and later to the Houston area, to live and to raise their family.

Cathey received both her bachelor's and master's degrees of English from Southwest Texas State University. She was a high school English teacher for most of her career, as well as a librarian in Lockhart for a short duration in the mid-1970's. She was an avid reader and blessed with the innate ability to write. She was always enthralled with vocabulary and the careful, precise selection of words.

Cathey is survived by her son, Tim Stevens (Tammy), of Waller and her daughter, Gina Castro (Salvador), of Spicewood and four grandchildren, Kamen Castro, Clay Stevens, Chloe Castro and Callie Stevens. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Dennis E. Doherty, and her loving husband, Robert J. Stevens, with whom she can now join.

Mom - "You are always on my mind. Forever in my heart."

A celebration of her life with family and friends is planned for January 30, 2021 at the San Marcos River.

Cathey's care entrusted to Cremation Advocates by Putnam, 206 Avenue H #204, Marble Falls, Texas 78654