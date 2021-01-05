Catherine S. Mendoza

Catherine “Lina” S. Mendoza was born on February 13, 1945 in Fentress, Texas and is the daughter of the late Mariano and Juana (Urrutia) Salazar.

In addition to her parents, Lina is also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Jesus C. Mendoza and daughter Maria Virginia Mendoza. Also preceding Lina’s death are her brothers Juan, Guadalupe, Peter, and Jose Salazar and sister Rosa Gonzales.

Lina passed away on January 2, 2021 in the ICU at Ascension Seton in Kyle Tx at the age of 75.

She is survived by her 5 children Jesse Mendoza (Nancy), Rosalinda (Jose Camen Perez), Suzanne (Adrian Elizarraras), Ann Marie (Fabian DeLaRosa), and Elizabeth Mendoza (Juan Carlos Tadeo). Also surviving Lina are her brothers Fransico and Ricardo Salazar and sister Margarita Pena.

She was blessed to have 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. She was the glue that kept our family together.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, with a recitation of the holy rosary to take place at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 9 at 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos, followed by interment at the San Juan Cemetery in Reedville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.