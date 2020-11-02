Charlotte Schwartz Aanstoo

Charlotte Schwartz Aanstoos, age 63, of San Marcos Texas, died peacefully on October 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos at 5pm on Monday, November 2 followed by rosary at 7pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, November 3 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos. A graveside service will be held the same day at 3pm at College Station Cemetery in College Station, TX.

Charlotte was born Charlotte Judith Schwartz in Bryan, Texas on October 16, 1957. After graduating from Jefferson High School in San Antonio, she received a Bachelors in Geography from Texas A&M University and a Masters in Library and Information Science from the University of Texas.

Charlotte was entirely devoted to her family, her church, and her community. She was actively involved in Girl Scouts, Christian formation, and various church groups. Her joy in life was helping other people.

Charlotte is survived by her husband of 28 years, Matthew (Rob) Aanstoos and daughters Sr. Maria Reginald Aanstoos and Caroline Rose Aanstoos. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles William Schwartz and Judith Matula Schwartz, and infant brother Charles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Wisdom University Parish in San Marcos, Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist in Ann Arbor, Michigan, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com