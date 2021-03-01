November 1, 1940 ~ February 25, 2021

It is with a broken heart that the Gooding family would like to announce the passing of Clyde Eugene Gooding Sr, 80 years old of San Marcos TX. Clyde (Paw Paw) was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Delores Ann Gooding of 62 years, parents Walter Eugene Gooding and Mildred Bishop, brother Lonni Paul Gooding, and sister Lottie Marie Gooding. He is survived by his five sons Clyde Jr. (Janet), David (Sonia), Trampas (Jodi), Kenny (Lori) J.B. (Katelyn), 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister Alina May Hoser, and many nieces and nephews.

Clyde was born on November 1, 1940 in Aransas Pass, Tx. In 1957 he married the love of his life, Delores Gooding, and they were blessed with 62 loving years together. They lived in Austin, Houston, Katy, and Sealy before moving to San Marcos in 1976 where they raised their 5 boys and many other children. By taking them to work and out hunting and fishing, he instilled into them his core values of “never lie, cheat, or steal,” his hard work ethic, and his love for the outdoors.

Clyde exceled at everything he did in life. He was a self-taught entrepreneur; he and his wife were successful with multiple businesses where they worked side by side (Clyde’s Meat Market, 24-hour Pest Control and Gooding Concrete). Clyde was also an endowed Master Mason in the masonic lodge of Colorado No.96 Webberville TX, in which he took great honor. In the early 1970’s he was a Baptist preacher and helped spread God’s word in prisons, to workers, and to anyone else who would listen.

Clyde found joy in the simple things in life during his retirement. He preferred spending time on his front porch swing and enjoyed taking drives into town with his wife to visit friends and family. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, driving them around on the tractor for hours on end. He cherished every moment he spent with his babies and he would light up in their presence.

Clyde had a special way of kicking you in the butt and giving you a hug at the same time. He was hard but fair. Clyde would give anyone a helping hand; from giving people money in times of financial hardship, to a warm bed to sleep in, to even letting a complete stranger use mom’s brand-new Cadillac in a time of need. His faith was great and his generosity towards family, friends, and strangers was a reflection of that. We know that he is now reunited with both the love of his life and with the Lord.

It has been one heck of a party Pop and we will miss you deeply. Enjoy the “Upper Room”.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 4, 6:00-8:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home. Graveside Services are Friday, March 5th, 11:00AM at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr., Austin, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com