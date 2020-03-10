Collin Vance Gill of Austin, Texas passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2020 at the age of 42. He was born in Austin, Texas on September 23, 1977. He and his family moved to Sweetwater, TX a few years later where he grew up and graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1996. After high school, he headed back south to college and graduated from Southwest Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management. He spent the rest of his years working in the San Marcos and Austin area, primarily residing in Austin. Collin is survived by his fiancée, Scottie Medley and their son, Knox Allyn Gill, his mother Susan Rheinlander Stripling and husband Mike of Lockhart, TX, his father Warren Keith Gill and wife Laura of Colorado City, TX, his brother Warren Sloan Gill and wife, Teresa of Wimberley, TX, his nieces Delaney and Addison Gill, his first cousins Rhy and Clay Rheinlander, and Kayla Kimrey Haas. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and step siblings. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Alfred and Katy Rheinlander of San Marcos, and Allyn and Besse Gill of San Marcos.

Collin was always an adventurous soul. As a small boy, he had no fear and continued to be up for any challenge as he grew up. He was fast as lightning on the ski slopes, and loved leaving his buds in the dust on his dirt bike and mountain bike. He also enjoyed multiple water sports, going to the gun range and family property for some “therapy” as he called it, tinkering with anything mechanical, day trading stock, and his most recent hobby was archery where he spent many evenings flinging arrows in the backyard. He recently started working on one of his long-term dreams of getting his pilot license and had just passed his medical exam, and was cleared for take-off! Although he was not known for being the first one to arrive to places/events;) when he arrived he had a knack for making any personality feel comfortable around him; and he wasn’t one to hold back his thoughts so you always knew exactly where you stood! Above everything though, he loved his little boy Knox to no end, and Collin’s family and close friends will make it their mission to keep Collin’s big heart and soul alive for Knox to feel as he grows. We love you and will miss you very much Collin.

Collin’s family is planning a Celebration of Life for him to be held soon. A date and location are being worked out but it will be around the San Marcos/Austin area. There will be a Facebook announcement coming soon from his brother, and you can send your email address to his brother to be included in a group list to receive notifications regarding any service arrangements and future memorials for Collin. Email: wsggill@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, a savings fund is being set up in Collin’s honor, for Knox and Scottie. You can contact the same email above for more details on how you can contribute to them.