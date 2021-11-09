Cynthia Jo Meeks

Cynthia J. Franklin Meeks, a lifetime resident of Wimberley, Texas, died on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Cindy was born on October 9, 1947, at San Marcos Memorial Hospital, to her parents, Chester and Jane Franklin of Wimberley. She attended Wimberley Elementary School (Bowen) where her mom and aunt taught school. After attending Junior High School in Wimberley, she then attended San Marcos High School from 1963 to 1966, where Cindy participated in several clubs and was head cheerleader.

After graduation, she attended Southwest Texas State Teacher College and majored in History, with a minor in Physical Education. She was a member of the Chi Omega Sorority all four years and a member of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

She married Steve Meeks of San Marcos, in 1970 in Wimberley. Steve served in the United States Airforce and Vietnam. The couple spent the last year of Steve’s service in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where Cindy had a teaching position. The couple returned to Wimberley, where Cindy began teaching and coaching at Bowen Middle School, while Steve played football and finished college at Southwest Texas University. Cindy and Steve then taught at Hays Middle School.

Their daughter, Lolly, was born followed by brother Matt. Cindy then decided to give up teaching to stay home with her children and help her parents run Rio Bonito Resort. She then had her third child, Michael.

After her parents passed away, Cindy and Steve then took over the reins to run the resort full time. Cindy was very involved in supporting her children in all their athletics and extracurriculars. This became the joy of Cindy’s life and continued with her five grandchildren. She then turned her focus on being the best “BAMA” ever!

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Chester “Mug” and Jane Franklin. She is survived by her husband Steve; daughter Lolly (Rowdy) and two granddaughters Lexy and Riley; son Matt (Natalie) and two grandsons Carter and Creek; son Michael and grandson Grant; sister Dr. Rasjidah Vivien Franklin (Dr. Carole Swain); cousins Joe (Mary) Pendleton, Jana (Doug) Gordon, and Beverly Vann; and numerous other relatives and a plethora of friends. Cindy will be best remembered for her unwavering faith, infectious laugh, and welcoming arms to anyone who ever met her.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Wimberley, followed by cremation. A celebration of Cindy’s Life will be held at Rio Bonito Resort on Friday, December 19. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.