It is with great sadness that the family of Dorothy Ann Perez announces her passing after a brief illness, on Monday March 2, 2020, at the age of 51 years. Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Brother Gregory Garcia Perez, Brother John Albert Perez and wife Melba Perez, Sister Angelique Perez Scott and Husband David Pearson, and Brother James Perez. Dorothy will also be fondly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was proceeded in death by her Father Gregory Hernandez Perez, Brother Gilbert Garcia Perez, and Mother Elena Avila Garcia Perez.

A Celebration of life for Dorothy will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Knight of Columbus, 107 Texas Avenue, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

The family would like to thank Holy Savior Hospice and Abode Home in San Antonio for their Kindness, Generosity, Caring and Love for Dorothy in her final days.