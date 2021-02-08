Dr. Allan Edward Pevoto, age 84, son and brother, much-loved husband and father, generous grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home in San Marcos, Texas. His loving wife, Barbara, was by his side as he went to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was loved and admired by his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.

Allan was born on December 7, 1936 in Port Arthur, Texas to George and Susanna (Dixon) Pevoto. He attended school in Galveston and Texas City, and graduated from Texas City High School in 1955. Allan enjoyed playing baseball, football and basketball while attending TCHS and developed numerous life-long friendships doing so. Allan enlisted in the United States Army after high school and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning to Texas, he married Barbara (Rochner) of Texas City, to whom he was married for 62 years until his passing. Their daughter, Theresa Reneé Pevoto, was born in Texas City in 1958 and following a move to Anaheim, California, their son Marc Allan Pevoto was born in 1965. The family returned to Houston in 1969 and moved to Missouri City, Texas in 1976. For over 20 years, Allan served as a corporate training director and vice president of personnel for major financial institutions.

Allan earned his Masters Degree in Designing Learning Systems from the University of Houston and a PhD in Adult Education and Human Resource Development from Texas A&M University. Allan was a faculty member at The School of Management and Business at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas until his retirement in 2017. He also taught graduate and undergraduate courses at Capella University, Regis University in Denver, Colorado and at the University of Houston. A naturally gifted teacher, Allan selflessly dedicated countless hours coaching his and others’ children in baseball and softball. He also coached soccer, and coached it well, having never even played himself. He studied and dedicated himself to learning the fundamentals and communicated what he gleaned to his players, a true testament to his dedication as a coach and mentor.

After eight years in Littleton, Colorado, Allan and Barbara returned to Texas, settling in Wimberley in 1998. They were very involved members at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wimberley and created many valuable friendships there. Allan also enjoyed the camaraderie in the Men’s Cooking Club of Wimberley, where he shared his love of Cajun-inspired creations for the enjoyment of others. In addition to making a fantastic gumbo, Allan loved traveling with Barbara, family and friends to destinations throughout the US, Europe and beyond. In addition to being a 4th degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus in Wimberley, Allan loved to paint landscapes for relaxation. He was also a published author. His book “Heroes and Survivors: Personal Experiences of the Texas City Disaster” recounts the day Allan and his fourth-grade classmates experienced the explosion of the French freighter SS Grand Camp, one of the largest disasters in United States history.

Allan is survived by his wife Barbara (Rochner), son Marc Allan Pevoto and his wife Sarah (Rankin) of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by four grandchildren; Travis Glen Nelson and his wife Morgan (Schummer) of Seguin, Texas, Chase Edward Nelson of Leander, Texas, Ryan Edward Pevoto and Bryn Elizabeth Pevoto of Seattle, Washington; great granddaughter, Isabella Reneé Nelson of Seguin, Texas and his brothers Mike, Dan and David Pevoto and their families.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Reneé Pevoto, in 2011; his parents, George and Susanna (Dixon) Pevoto and his brother Tom Pevoto.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Allan, especially the staff at Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos, Texas and PAM Specialty Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, and a private rosary and family service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wimberley on February 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in memory of Allan may be made to the Knights of Columbus – Wimberley, The Wounded Warrior Foundation of San Antonio/Austin or St. Vincent DePaul of Wimberley.