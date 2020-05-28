Dr. Clifford Stanley Leffingwell, Jr. of Colleyville, Texas passed away on May 18, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He was born on February 22, 1943 in San Marcos, Texas to Clifford Stanley Leffingwell and Leona “Tot” Leffingwell.

Stan was raised in San Marcos, graduated from San Marcos High School and attended Southwest Texas State University. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from The University of Texas Dental Branch. Stan married Elizabeth “Betty” Clegg on March 30, 1968 in Houston. He went on to serve in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Major before resigning his commission. After being honorably discharged in 1970, Stan and Betty returned to San Marcos where he practiced dentistry and they raised their sons. In 1986, Stan sold his practice and he and Betty became dental missionaries for several years serving in Mexico and the Dominican Republic. The family moved to Colleyville in 1991 after Stan became a Public Health Dentist for the State of Texas, later taking the same position with the Denton County Health Department. He remained with Denton County until his death.

Stan never met a stranger. He was very personable, and he loved to talk. He was unashamed in his love for Jesus, was forward in sharing the things of the Lord, and enjoyed ministering to and praying for the needs of others. Stan’s many friends often spoke of his commitment to the Lord and his eternal optimism due to his faith no matter what situation he faced. He advised and encouraged others, and his dedication to and love for Betty was an unspoken example of the type of life we should all strive to live.

Stan is survived by his wife Betty of Colleyville, to whom he remained faithfully in love with for over 52 years; sons Dr. and Mrs. Clifford (Karla) Stanley Leffingwell III of Wahoo, Nebraska, Mr. and Mrs. Chris (Marcy) Leffingwell of Coweta, Oklahoma, Mr. and Mrs. Clint (Christy) Leffingwell of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren Conner (Michaela) Leffingwell, Brady Leffingwell, Logan Leffingwell, Alexis (Logan) Wooters, and Ava Leffingwell. He is also survived by his sister Kay (Kenneth) Halm of Fischer, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father, Stanley and his mother, “Tot”.

A private service with live streaming will be held on June 5, 2020 at 9 a.m. A memorial service will be held in San Marcos later this summer with interment in San Marcos City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Community Church of Fort Worth and Cal Farley Boys Ranch of Amarillo. Online condolences may be made by visiting Bluebonnet Hills' website.