Emmett Bernard-Dickson Worsham, 24, of Woodward, Oklahoma passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Emmett was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico on June 30, 1997, the son of Eric and Brigitte (Renpaul) Worsham. He grew up in a tiny mountain town of High Rolls, New Mexico until he was 5 ½ years old when he moved to southeast Texas. Despite moving to Texas at such a young age, he never abandoned his love for the mountains. Even though he always loved the mountains, in Texas he developed a love for the swamps and bayous of southeast Texas, the prairies and forests of the hill country, and the estuaries of the Gulf of Mexico. It’s fair to say that Emmett loved every place he set foot on, always seeing the beauty in everything.

He was also a great athlete and an honor roll student his entire life, graduating from high school with honors, and playing football and running track and field from 5th grade through high school graduation. Growing up farming, ranching, passionate about animal husbandry (breeding and rearing exotic fish and poultry and other livestock), and as an avid outdoorsman which led Emmett to pursue a career in biology and ecology. In August 2019, Emmett graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology. Despite choosing such a challenging field of study Emmett always did everything with a smile on his face; it almost seemed effortless to him.

Emmett was willing to befriend everyone he met making no enemies his entire life and showing compassion to every living thing. How loved he was by his family, friends, and the community, and how many lives he touched in his short life was truly inspiring. It was obvious from how Emmett lived that he considered life a gift and truly loved every second of everyday. Even after his death he continued to make his family proud by donating his organs so that others could continue to enjoy the gift of life.

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Brigitte Worsham of La Grange, Texas; brother, McLean Louis-Dickson Worsham of Honolulu, Hawaii; sister, Gwyneth Davis and husband, Janscen, of High Rolls, New Mexico; and sister, Emma Van Sciver and husband, Josh, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; and one niece, Madaleine Davis and one nephew, Broden Davis.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

“The mountains are calling, and I must go.” –John Muir

A memorial service will be held at Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Marcos River Foundation, 604 West Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX 78666, https://sanmarcosriver.org/donate-to-smrf/.

