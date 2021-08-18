Ernest Gonzales, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 in San Marcos, Texas.

Ernest graduated from Johnston High School in Austin, Texas. He later worked for Texas Disposal Systems (TDS) for 11 years. He also served as co-owner and chef for 16 years of both China Chang Restaurant in Austin, Texas and Hong Kong Restaurant in San Marcos, Texas.

In his free time, Ernest enjoyed listening to music, working on or washing his vehicles, cooking, and spending time with his loved ones. He will be remembered for always willing to be the one to hold the piñata at all of the kids' parties, carving the turkey every Thanksgiving, and most of all, his big bear hugs and radiant smile.

Ernest was dearly loved and survived by his daughter Stephanie Oh Gonzales and stepson David Jason Blake; previous wife Sophie Gonzales; mother Sophie Zamarripa and stepfather Alfred Magallanez of Austin, Texas; sister Susie Bush and brother-in-law David Bush of Austin, Texas; brother Jimmy Gonzales of Kyle, Texas and brother Edward Gonzales of Lockhart, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ernest is preceded in death by maternal grandmother Susie Zamarripa and maternal grandfather Gilbert Zamarripa; as well as by his father, Santiago Gonzales.

A visitation for Ernest will be held Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 6300 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78749. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Christian Life Austin, 4700 West Gate Blvd, Austin, TX 78745. Please meet the family at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021 to follow the police escorted procession to the church for the service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldenforestoaks.com for the Gonzales family.