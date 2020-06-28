With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Estela Cerda Castro at the age of 87.

Our loved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great great-grandmother, aunt, and friend to all whose lives she touched went home on June 5, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas while sleeping peacefully with her daughter Sally Baker by her side.

Estela was born on March 8, 1933 in the countryside community of Redwood, Texas to the late Encarnacion Cerda and Soledad Cerda Vargas. She lived her childhood in Redwood while her adult life was lived in San Marcos and then eventually she settled in Seguin, Texas.

She was always ready for day trips and road trips. She enjoyed traveling to visit her sister's family in Michigan with her nieces. She traveled to Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan. She enjoyed visiting Loretta Lynn's Country Ranch and Elvis's home in Graceland. Through the years she also enjoyed shopping trips into Reynosa and Progresso, Mexico.

Estela loved family gatherings, fiestas, singing and embroidering. While a resident at Hacienda Oaks Nursing and Rehab in Seguin, she won a medal for her embroidery design and she was very proud of her win.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Rudy, her great-granddaughter Jayla Marie Gonzales and her six siblings: Jose Cerda, Louis Cerda, Victor Cerda, Gudalupe Mendoza, Delores Hernandez, and Julia Flores.

She is survived by her children: Sally Baker (Myles) of San Antonio, Ralph Castro, Richard Castro, Gracie Leal, Joe Castro (Sandra) all of Seguin, Robert Castro (Mary Lou) of Houston, and Stephanie Castro of San Marcos.

Other survivors included her grandchildren which she always looked forward to their visits: Jennifer Probst (Steve), Paul Gaytan (Claudia), Carly Gaytan, Rachel Castro, Melissa Castro-Archibold (Tony), Jesse Leal (Inez), Yvonne Leal, Schabrian Gomez-Bambic (Max), Sarah Gomez, Shelby Castro and Kristin Olejnicak (Kady Drabek). She had 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday morning, June 29, 2020 at a church service at 10:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 409 W Krezdorn St., Seguin, Texas. A special burial ceremony will follow immediately at San Geronimo Cemetary, 1620 E Walnut Street, Seguin, Texas.

Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are mandatory at the church.

Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations of Seguin, Texas.