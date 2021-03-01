Faustina D. Resendez

February 12, 1923 – February 23, 2021

Faustina Delgado Resendez, 98, of Martindale, Texas, died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will take place Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, followed by interment at the San Juan Cemetery in Reedville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.