Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Interested in submitting an obituary? Learn how to do so by clicking here.

Faustina D. Resendez

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 5:54pm
Monday, March 1, 2021

February 12, 1923 – February 23, 2021

Faustina Delgado Resendez, 98, of Martindale, Texas, died on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, with a recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will take place Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, followed by interment at the San Juan Cemetery in Reedville. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021