Feliciano P. Natal. 96, resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away March 5, 2020 in San Marcos, TX.

Visitation will begin at 4-9 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676

