Felicita C. Moreno

Felicita Cruz Moreno, 97, of San Marcos, Texas, was called home by Our Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Felicita was the first-born daughter of Julian and Francisca Cruz, born on May 18, 1923 in Staples, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Ascencion Moreno, sister: Guadalupe Garza, brothers: Jose, Gabriel, and Agapito Cruz and infant son, Santiago.

Felicita is survived by her son Francisco Moreno, daughter Hortencia Urrutia and husband Epimenio Jr., and daughter-in-law Victoria Robinson of San Marcos. Surviving siblings include Gilberto (Amelia) Cruz.

Felicita's pride and joy were her granddaughters: Jacqueline (Michael) Bryand of San Antonio, Kimberly (Jonathan) Lopez and Rachel Turnini of San Marcos and great-grandchildren: Makaela Eriana, Julian Francisco, Avery LaRae, Emma Faith, Nathan Kruz and Tristan Joaquin.

Felicita was a wonderful hostess and was known for her home cooked meals. Her homemade tortillas and chicken mole were a family favorite. She enjoyed gardening and took pride in her rose bushes. Felicita was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a mighty prayer warrior and always found the time to pray her daily rosary, especially for friends and family in need. Her unwavering faith and nurturing spirit will forever be remembered.

The family would like to thank Dr. Alan Lee and staff at San Marcos Family Medicine, Lydia and Pepe (Interim Healthcare), Karen (Speech Therapy) and the nurses with Christus Santa Rosa Hospice.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 7, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. A rosary will follow at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with Father Rafael Padilla as the celebrant. All services will take place at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale. Burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.