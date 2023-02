Felix Hernandez, Sr., 67, of San Marcos, Texas , died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Mass February 8,2023 at 10A.M & St. John’s Catholic Church Visitation

February 7,2023 at 4P.M. to 8P.M. with Rosary at 7P.M. at Thomason Funeral Home Arrangements are under the direction of Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Ranch Rd 12.