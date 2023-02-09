Gene Lesley Martin II The earthly journey of Gene Lesley Martin II, 52, drew to a close unexpectedly due to a pulmonary embolism on February 4, 2023. Gene began his journey on November 29, 1970, in Victoria, Texas. He was the second of three children, born to Gene L. Martin and Mary Jean Martin. Gene graduated from Victoria High School in 1989. While in high school, he was an athletic trainer for all sports and was a friend to many. He then followed the legacy of his grandfather, mother, and older brother and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Southwest Texas State University. After graduating from college, he had a calling from God to join the Peace Corps, where he was stationed in Ecuador. He felt strongly before leaving that he was certain to meet his future wife while on this mission, and he did. Gene met the love of his life, Shaila, as she too was a Peace Corps volunteer headed to Ecuador. He remarked that he knew as soon as he met Shaila that she was 'The One.' He just couldn't believe that he had met and was going to marry someone who was more talkative than both his mother and sister combined. Gene was reserved, but when he did speak up or chime in, it was incredibly enlightening and impactful. Shaila drew out the best qualities in Gene, and their relationship flourished in love, light, and service to others. They returned to the United States and married on May 25, 1996. Gene worked for the San Marcos Housing Authority for 27 years as a Social Worker. Gene and Shaila were blessed to have four beautiful children: Trace (22), Truett (20), Tyger (18), and Tate (15). Gene's time here was short, but he was intentional with his time.

Gene is preceded in death by his grandparents, Oin and Lula B. Martin of Concord, Texas; Ralph and Waldine Herder of Yoakum, Texas; his father, Gene L. Martin Sr. of Victoria, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his mother, Mary Jean 'Jeannie' Martin of Victoria; his brother, Bret Baldwin and wife Hyun-Sook Baldwin of Victoria; his sister, Denise Blonder, and husband, Bryan Blonder of Missouri City, Texas; his loving wife, Shaila Reidhead Martin; four magnificent sons, all of whom he was eternally proud of, Trace Martin, Truett Martin, Tyger Martin, and Tate Martin of San Marcos; nieces, Kayleigh Blonder and Alyssa Blonder Pini; nephews, Joshua Baldwin, Jeremy Baldwin, and Brayden Blonder; goddaughters, Levi and Luna Ballman; lots of cousins; and numerous friends who he loved like family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 11, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church of San Marcos, 325 W. McCarty Lane, San Marcos, Texas, 78666.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in the name of Shaila Martin for the Martin Boys' Scholarship Fund. Donations can be sent directly to: 102 Wonder World Dr., Suite 304-215, San Marcos, Texas, 78666.