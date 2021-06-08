Gregory Scott Fleming passed away May 29, 2021, at the age of 64. He was attended at the time of his death by his wife, Jan, Sister-in-law, Charlotte, brother Mike, and brother Daryl. Greg graduated from Southwest Texas State with a degree in commercial art after seeming to take residence there. The youngest of eight children, his mother was gratified that finally all eight of her children had a college degrees.

Greg used his artistic talents early on buying old silverware and making spoon rings which he sold to gift shops. After graduating, he worked with the Henrys in New Braunfels developing advertising for their waterpark as well as taking part in the development of a water ride at Disney World. He then moved to Houston working various jobs until signing on with Design Graphics where he met his future wife, Janis Mead in 1984. They married in 1992 and spent the last 29 years together.

From there he worked with Hawkeye Communications and Spearhead Communications developing and overseeing industrial booths for major trade shows. He traveled extensively with the trade shows remarking once that while walking through Red Square in Russia, he noticed a sign for a Mexican food restaurant. In recent years, he no longer wished to travel with the shows but did design and consulting work. He was well respected in the trade for his talent, his ability to quickly get to the heart of the design request and for his wit.

At the time of his death, he was developing a website dedicated to Sixties art and music. His Cultural Salvage Initiative would showcase poster art and 60's music venues and the artists that played there early in their careers. Even as a young boy, he always loved music; borrowing records from his brothers, tagging along to concerts, until he was old enough to go out on his own.

He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Malcom Fleming and his mother, Lucile Atkins Fleming, sisters Lou Ann Fleming and Frances Ottmers Burnet, and brother Robert Milliard Fleming.

He is survived by brothers Micheal Thomas Fleming and wife Martha, David Layton Fleming and wife Gail, Daryl Peyton Fleming and wife Pat, and sister Maxine Cassidy and husband Bill of San Marcos as well as and 10 nieces and 5 nephews.

He is also survived by his wife Janis, her sisters Charlotte Skadal and husband Stan, Tracy Moore and husband Chris of Houston, and her brothers Robert Mead and wife Wendy, all of Houston. Also, David Mead and wife Bonnie of Austin and 20 nieces and nephews who adored Greg for always taking time for them and being there whenever they needed help. He always managed to bring light to any dark place; often ignoring his own comfort to make things easier for another. He will be missed.