Harley Cantu

A bright, new light is shining in heaven as our sweet, beautiful Harley was called home by her Savior Jesus Christ. Our angel on earth is now an angel in heaven.

Harley was born on July 6th, 2009 in San Marcos, Texas and died on February 1, 2021. Harley is preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Virgil and Cecilia Williamson. And by her grandfather, Laurence Munoz. She is survived by her parents Steven and Betsy Cantu, her brothers and sisters, Evan, McKenna and Hawk. Also, her grandparents, Mario and Brenda Cantu and Joyce Munoz. Harley also had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Her family also has two dogs, Luna and Phoebe that will miss Harley very much. And Harley’s cats Batman and Nae. Nae will miss seeing her shining face. Harley was a student at Wallace Middle School.

The kindness and faith in Harley made her light shine bright wherever she went. She loved spending time with her family and friends regardless of what they were doing. Being at home and enjoying the simple things in life, made Harley happy.

Whatever was going on, Harley would always ask “how can I help?” Harley enjoyed being in the kitchen whether it was helping prepare family meals or baking cookies or something sweet for her family. But she was also happy to pitch in on any household chores that needed to get done. She loved arts and crafts. She spent time making bracelets for her family and friends and enjoyed drawing and painting in a variety of mediums. Harley also enjoyed reading and would get into her reading cubby in her room and curl up with a book. She was a friend to animals. There wasn’t a stray cat in her neighborhood that didn’t find their way to Harley. She would take care of them until they decided to move on as cats often do.

Harley’s final and greatest act of kindness on this earth was the gift of life. Her organs are being donated so that other children will have a chance at a new and healthy life.

The family thanks the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Dell Children’s Hospital for taking great care of Harley during her illness. Dr.’s Ho and Schneller and nurse Bethany.

Memorials in Harley’s name can be made to Dell Children’s Medical Center, 4900 Mueller Blvd, Austin, TX 78723. Or https://supportdellchildrens.org/ Please designate the PICU

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit). Services will be private.