Our precious mother, Helen Esther Bowne Raymond, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in San Marcos, TX. Helen was born in Danbury, CT on July 24, 1937, and a San Marcos resident for 10 years.

Shortly after graduating from Webutuck Central High School, Amenia, New York, Helen married Dennis Edward Raymond. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Raymond, Sr. and her second eldest son, George Raymond. She is survived by her remaining seven children, Dennis Jr. (Margaret) Raymond, Darlene (Wade) Davis, James Raymond, Kathleen (James) Collier, Lorrayne Middleton, Daniel Raymond and Kenneth Raymond. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Andrew and Christopher Raymond and Veronica Hoheusle. George Jr., and Kelly Raymond and Sarah Vollaro. Candace and Nathan Davis, Lucas and Allison Collier, Jessica Mihalov, Nicholas Raymond, and Trenton Raymond. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Mark, Carter, Hudson, Kingston, and

Aurora and baby Dylan to arrive in March 2022.

Helen was an expert at crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She enjoyed bird watching and passed on her love of the public library and shopping at garage sales. She devoted her life to her family, being a homemaker and especially loved her cats. Helen never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family members only. Friends wishing to honor her memory are invited to donate in her name to their local animal shelter. Please share your memories and thoughts at legendstricounty.com.