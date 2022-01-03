Henry Dale “Red” Guenther, 81 of Stamford passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 in Stamford. The family has chosen cremation services and will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.

He was born June 22, 1940 in Davenport, Iowa to the late Henry Dale and Nellie Muriel (Stiles) Guenther. He married Connie May Radke in 1959, to this union were born six children. He later married Margaret Linette Sudis who preceded him in death.

Red worked as a diesel mechanic but loved to be outside and was quite the outdoorsman and handy man. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with friends and helping others with whatever they needed. He loved his children and spending time with them. He moved to Stamford from San Marcos 12 years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Mike Etchason and Robert “Bob” Guenther; and two sons Tracy Joe Guenther and Eugene Kurt Guenther.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children John Dale Guenther of San Angelo, James Dean Guenther of Lake Jackson, Texas, Julie Mullins and Johnny of Stamford, and Thomas Scott Guenther of New Braunfels; His Sister Jerri Etchason of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Brother Tom Etchason of Minnesota; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.