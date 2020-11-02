After a long battle with cancer, Herman E Kindred Jr., best known as Tiny or Butch growing up, joined his Eternal Father, our God, in heaven on October 29. Tiny was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri on October 14, 1944. He met his wife, Phyllis, in Rhode Island while serving in the Navy. They fell in love and had three beautiful children. Their family moved a few times before settling down in San Antonio, Texas where Phyllis worked as a nurse and Tiny in marketing until he became an independent insurance agent. He was known as a strong, hard working, respectable, sometimes stubborn, super smart, and passionate man. He always cheered people on in their endeavors and tried to help others in any way he could. He rarely held grudges and lived comfortably with his family. He found Jesus after 47 years of Phyllis’ encouragement and prayers. He became a devout and faithful Catholic in 2012. Tiny was his granddaughter's sponsor for her confirmation in 2018 and always urged his family members to be more involved in their faith. After retirement, he lived with his wife in San Marcos, Texas. In his last days, he was surrounded by loved ones who prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet with him. He embraced his role as the spiritual leader of his family. It is a testament to his character that so many people cared for him and stayed by his side in the end. Tiny has joined his parents and sister in heaven and will look down on all of us with love from Jesus’ embrace. We will likely hear his whistling and singing from heaven. There’s no doubt he will be telling us he needs his “peace time”. He is survived by his wife, daughter Cheryl (Gary), son Tim (Diana), son Don (Shelley), 9 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He lives on through his family in their strong work ethic, steadfast morals, and willingness to learn and share. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church, which is located at 801 N. Burleson Kyle, Texas 78640, on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a Rosary held before mass at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a charity of your choice.