Ignacio Torres Ramirez, known to many as “Nachito”, and a long-time resident of Martindale, Texas passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 65, surrounded by family. He was born in Hearne, Texas on July 31, 1954, to Anastacio Ramirez Navejas and Feliciana Torres Varrios Ramirez.

He enjoyed passing time with family and friends and loved the outdoors, deer hunting, and barbequing by the river. He was a giving and loving person. Nachito will be missed dearly and will remain in our hearts forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Yolanda Gonzales Ramirez, his daughters Naomi Armendariz and Veronica Sanchez and her husband Jay; his five brothers Felipe Soto Torres, Pedro Soto Torres, Rogelio Ramirez Torres, Rosario Ramirez Torres, and Jesus Soto Torres, his two sisters Guillermina Ramirez Torres and Adelia Ramirez Torres, as well as five grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 7, 2020, 4-8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m., Pennington Memorial Chapel, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.

Arrangements under the care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 353-4311 - www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.