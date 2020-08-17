Jack Thomas Nipper passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 96. Born in Linden, Texas on September 15, 1923, Jack worked at a radio repair shop during the Depression, becoming certified as a radio technician at age 18. Raytheon recruited him to test radar units before he volunteered for the Army Air Corps, assigned to a B-25 weather reconnaissance crew. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas. He and Laurie Belle Shepherd met at Central Christian Church in Austin and were married in 1950.

The couple resided for most of their 68-year marriage in Dallas. Jack worked for Mobil Oil Corporation, initially part of a team ushering in the use of computer technology, retiring in 1989 as Chief of Technical Systems for Mobil Exploration and Producing Services, Inc. (MEPSI). Jack received his Master’s in Electrical Engineering from Southern Methodist University. He traveled extensively for Mobil and also with his wife Laurie after his retirement.

Jack is survived by his brother John Nipper of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; three children, Laurie Martin (Luke), Donna Green (Ron) and Paul Thomas; seven grandchildren, Matt Green (Lawrie), Jenni Green, Meredith Mitchell (Pat), Natalie Nipper, John Martin, Abigail Martin Fox (Devin) and Neilson Thomas Nipper (Laura); great grandchildren, Kayson Fox, Austin Fox, Caleb Green, Adeline Belle Fox. He is preceded in death by parents, Willie Lucille Griffin and Pleas Thomas Nipper, sister Mary Kathryn Addis and wife, Laurie Belle Nipper.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at Kyle Cemetery on August 26, 10:30 a.m. Following burial, a memorial service will be held at Legends Funeral lHome, San Marcos, TX at 12:p.m.

Donations in Jack’s memory may be made to Oak Cliff Christian Church, 660 S Zang Blvd, Dallas, 75208 or a charity of your choice.