Jack Williams, Jr., of Wimberley Texas, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Born in Hillsboro, TX, Jack moved to San Marcos with his parents, Jack Williams and Mina Alvord Williams when he was an infant, living on the Alvord/Cummings Ranch until the family moved to 605 Scott Street. His mother worked as an elementary school teacher, and his father was the first Hays County Agent.

Until the very end, Jack loved to tell tales of his days at San Marcos High School, where he played clarinet with The Swing Kings, was captain of the football team, and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He remained close with his fellow graduates from the class of 1947 and enjoyed many a reunion with his lifelong friends.

After high school, Jack attended Texas A&M, and in 1948 he received an appointment to the Naval Academy and headed east to Annapolis, Maryland. At the Naval Academy, Jack played 150# football and enjoyed time with family on the Chesapeake Bay. Always in touch with his Texas roots, a family friend from Wimberley suggested Jack meet Alice Malone, from Houston, who was attending Randolph Macon College in nearby Ashland, VA. The two fell in love and were married after Jack’s graduation in 1952. Jack graduated from the Naval Academy with a degree in engineering and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force.

After his time in the Air Force, Jack began a 38 year career with General Electric that began in Schenectady, New York. GE relocated the family to Saratoga, California, Upper Montclair, New Jersey, and back again to Saratoga where they raised their family.

In Saratoga, Jack and Alice threw renowned Christmas Eve parties around the famous eggnog bowl, and Fourth of July parties, with patriotic declamations from the backyard stage. Jack was passionate about community involvement and he served on the board of the Saratoga Community Garden and as a member of the Valley Institute of Theater Arts (VITA). He was a soccer coach, a Boy Scout leader, and an avid skier. While living in California, Jack enjoyed the annual family summer trips to Wimberley, Texas – early evenings fishing on the Blanco River, dancing at Camp Ben McCulloch, or sitting on the patio at night with friends and family after a fish fry and home-made ice cream.

Jack’s work with GE took him around the world, fostering his spirit of adventure, love of travel, and appreciation of other cultures. He found great joy in taking his family to the theaters and restaurants of San Francisco where he taught his children to appreciate and explore the diverse cultural and culinary offerings of the west coast.