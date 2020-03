Janie Machado passed away on March 3, 2020, at the age of 95. Visitation will be Saturday, March 7th, 9-11 a.m., with Rosary at 10 a.m.. Mass will follow at 11 a.m., all at St. John Catholic

Church, San Marcos, Texas. Burial following at San Marcos City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., 512-353-4311.