Janie R. Machado passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 95. She was born to Jose and Natividad Garza Pequeño in Austin, Texas, on August 17, 1924.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jose Machado, Sr., and sons George Machado, Rudy Machado and Robert Machado. She is survived by her son Joe Machado, Jr. of Seguin, Texas, daughters Alicia Urrutia of Martindale, Texas and Sherry Martinez of San Antonio, Texas, as well as seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., all at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos, Texas. Burial will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche,

San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311.