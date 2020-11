Janie Rodriguez

December 2, 1957 – November 16, 2020

Gonzalo Lombardo passed away on November 24, 2020, at the age of 82. Visitation is Sunday, November 29th, 5-7 p,m., and Rosary at 7 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home.

Mass is Monday, November 30th, 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in San Marcos. Burial to follow at St. Michaels Cemetery in Uhland.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com