Our beloved Jesse R. Hernandez, 68, of San Marcos passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 21, 1951. He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Guadalupe Hernandez.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Margarita, daughters Rose Robinson (Steve) and Jessica Sosa (Luis). He is also survived by his five grandchildren Ashley Robinson, Allison Robinson, Brandon Miranda, Madison Kennedy, Serina Kennedy, and great granddaughter Meelah Miranda. His siblings include Juanita Garza (Jose), Margaret Cadd (Mike), Gloria H. Garcia, David Hernandez Sr. (Mary), Esther Garza (Joe Paul) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jesse was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who always provided for his family. He enjoyed spending time with them and loved being a part of each and every one of his grandchildren’s events, whether it was a game, recital, or a concert. He was their number one fan and biggest supporter. He was full of love and had a secret handshake he would give and just like his father everything cost $50.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, with a recitation of the holy rosary scheduled for 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, December 3 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, located at 624 E. Hopkins Street followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Pallbearers for the service are Frank Cervantez, David Hernandez Jr., David Hernandez Sr., Joe (Joseph) Garza, John Paul Garza, and Brandon Miranda.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, TX 78666 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com