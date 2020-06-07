Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Jose L. Gonzales

Sun, 06/07/2020 - 12:00am
Sunday, June 7, 2020

Jose L. Gonzales, 85, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Visitation and recitation of the holy rosary was held June 4 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial was held June 5 at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church with internment immediately following at the San Marcos City Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. For more information and to sign the online guest registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

