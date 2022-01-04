Joseph D. “Joey” Thompson, 67, passed away at home on Monday December 13th, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Trish Thompson and daughter Dorothy Thompson of Kyle. Brother Charles K. Thompson and family of New Braunfels. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Sunday January 16th, 2022 from 12:00-4:00pm at the Wimberley VFW Hall in Wimberley, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: San Marcos Hays County EMS, POBOX 641, San Marcos, TX 78667 512-353-5115 or Hays County ESD #5, Kyle Fire Department, 210 West Moore St., Kyle, TX, 78640 512-268-3131