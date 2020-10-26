Junette O. Micks passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born in San Marcos, Texas on June 2, 1934 to Delbert and Selma Wuest Ottmers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Wilburn Ottmers, and her son Steven Micks.

She is survived by her husband Edward R. Micks, daughters Sharon Micks, Laura (Micks) Santeler, Pamela Micks, son Robert Micks, and four grandchildren, Zachary Zador, Ashlen Blackburn, Ryan Micks and Riley Micks.

Junette enjoyed cooking, sewing, crochet, reading, art, and genealogy. She was a collector of elephants and loved watching movies.

Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 1 p.m. at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311 — www.penningtonfuneralhome.