Karen Stallones Turcotte, 75, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away on March 5, 2020. She was born to the late Ike and Mildred Stallones on February 27, 1945, in Houston, Texas.

Karen graduated from Tomball High School, in Tomball, Texas, in 1963, where she was elected to numerous class positions including Homecoming Queen, PTA Princess, and a multiple year High School Favorite. She was a clarinet player in the marching band, member of the choral program, and an active member of many student organizations before attending Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, where she was a Home Economics major.

She married the love of her life, the late Douglas Turcotte, in 1965. The couple lived in Houston where she worked at the United Gas corporate offices until moving to San Marcos in 1971 where they raised their two sons, Mark Turcotte (of Katy, Texas) and Brad Turcotte (of Nashville, Tennessee). She moved to Nashville in December of 2019 to be closer to her grandchildren, Will and Sarah.

Family and friends were Karen’s passion and delight. Those who knew Karen will recall that she loved spending time with her grandchildren, celebrating birthdays with friends and family, collecting and reading cookbooks, playing piano, taking road trips, and especially, shopping. She had been obsessed with Elvis and Pat Boone since childhood, and her sons cite that their love for Country music came from listening to her diverse record collection. Her favorites were Floyd Cramer, Brenda Lee, Ray Price, and George Strait. She especially loved Alan Jackson’s Precious Memories collection.

Karen is survived by her two sons, daughter-in-law Susan Turcotte (of Nashville) and her two grandchildren, her brothers Leighton Stallones (of San Marcos) and Maurice Stallones (of Bedice, Texas), and a large number of other loving relatives and close friends.

The family wishes to thank all of those who sent special messages and helped her during her last days. Her graveside service will be held at Decker Prairie Cemetery in Decker Prairie, Texas, on Thursday, March 12 at 1 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, a charity that she proudly supported every month for many years. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday March 12, 2020 at the Decker Prairie Cemetery.