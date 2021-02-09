Laura Lynn Oldham

Laura Lynn Owens Oldham passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021, at the age of 61. She was born May 14, 1959 in Odessa, Texas to Robert and Sylvia Owens.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Leslie Owens. She is survived by her husband, Terry Dale Oldham, her mother Sylvia Lee (Harp) Owens, sisters Linda Morel and Leslie Longoria, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 11th at University Church of Christ, 115 Country Estates Dr., San Marcos, Texas. Burial will follow at 3:00PM at Knippa Cemetery, 11149 US-90, Knippa, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com