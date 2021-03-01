Lorenzo S. Martinez, 87yrs., resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away February 19, 2021 in San Marcos, Tx.

DUE TO COVID-19 ... CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY … (MASK & GLOVES WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Los Angeles Funeral Home … 300 Cheatham St. … San Marcos, TX. … The Recitation of Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00pm at St. John Catholic Church … 624 E. Hopkins … San Marcos, TX., … Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church … Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

