Our beloved Lorenzo S. Martinez, age 87, resident of San Marcos, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Friday, February 19, 2021.

He will reunite with his wife: Carmen Martinez; son: Lawrence Martinez; parents: Merejildo & Sirilda Martinez; brothers & sisters: Richard Martinez, Guadalupe Reyna and Esther Ruiz.

If you ever walked into Casa de Don Lorenzo, you would always see him sitting at a little table on your left hand side. When asked how he was doing he would always reply, “Encantado de la vida!! Aqui andamos y no me quier ir … vamanos!” He was a hard working ambitious man with a lot of character, wit and patience. He fulfilled his dreams by opening his first restaurant L.S. Martinez Tortilla Factory on Alamo street , He then relocated to Thorpe Lane, After several years he relocated to Martin Luther King Drive where he opened J & L Mexican Restaurant after a decade, he sold his restaurant to his daughter, who named it Casa de Don Lorenzo, in honor of her father.

He will be greatly missed … see you at the restaurant in the sky!

Lorenzo Martinez leaves behind a daughter: Shirley Ann Martinez – DeLeon (Jesse) six beautiful granddaughters: Revay and Glenda DeLeon, Miranda, Debra, Marlow and Laura Martinez; He also leaves behind 17 great

grandchildren; sisters: Ramona Boswell (Dean) and Elida Ornelas (Augustine); brother: Father Adam Martinez.

Serving as Pall Bearers: Raul Velasquez, Joe Wheeler, Gilberto Hurtado, Tommy Cuervas, Benjamin Sanchez and Benito Cisneros.

Serving as Honorary Pall Bearer: Alex Rivas

The family wishes to express a special and heartfelt thank you to Vita Hospice, Heidi, Cher, Luz and Sherri.