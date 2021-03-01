Luisa A. Martinez, 92yrs., resident of Kyle, Texas, passed away February 18, 2021 in Kyle, Tx.

DUE TO COVID-19 ... CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY … (MASK WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church … 80 S. Old Spanish Trail … Uhland, Texas with Recitation of Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday Morning … Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church followed with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 a.m.,. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

