Manuel R. Hernandez, 97, of San Marcos, TX passed away at his home on Friday, April 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held around 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 23rd at the San Juan Cemetery in Reedville, TX after a private family Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, TX.