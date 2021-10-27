Marcia Ann Grayson, 76, of Wimberley, Tx, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Louisville, KY, on November 2, 1944, and was the daughter of Bill and Margaret Cooper, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Suzanne Cooper.

Marcia was graduated from Millsaps College, with a Mathematics degree. She also attended the University of Texas, and earned a degree in Computer Science. Marcia worked as a Billing Auditor, and retired in 2014 from the Central Texas Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, John Milton Grayson; brother George ‘Bud’ Bennett Cooper; three children: John ‘Roger’ (Marchetta) Grayson of Austin, TX; Ann Marie Grayson of Austin, TX; and Matthew (Catherine) Grayson, of Richmond, KY. She was also survived by four grandsons: Preston Riley Grayson, Abel Thomas Grayson, Knox Cooper Grayson, and Hank Bennett Grayson.

Marcia loved baking for others and was known as the ‘Cookie Lady.’ If you had the privilege of knowing Marcia, you were warmed by her wisdom, selflessness, and knack for getting things done.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Austin Hospice Christopher House, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, TX 78759 or https://www.hospiceaustin.org/get-involved/donate/donation-form/