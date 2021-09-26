Margaret E. Foreman

Margaret “Peggy” Ellen Foreman, 70, of Wimberley, Texas, died on Friday, September 24, 2021. A liturgy will take place on Monday, September 27 at 9 a.m. at the St. Sophia Orthodox Church in Dripping Springs, Texas, followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at the Holy Archangels Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Kendalia, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.