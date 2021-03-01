July 17, 1955 – February 22, 2021

Maria Anita Gonzales, 65, of San Marcos, Texas, died on Monday, February 22, 2021. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with the rosary at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos. The funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Guadalupe Cemetery in Hochheim, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.