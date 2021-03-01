Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Maria L. Graves

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 4:42pm
Monday, March 1, 2021

March 06, 1930 – February 25, 2021

Maria Luisa Graves, age 90, of Archer City, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 25, 2021, in Dripping Springs, Texas. Private family funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Dripping Springs with Rev. Justin Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Auld Funeral Home. Deacon Severo Alvarado from Lubbock, Texas will be officiating the graveside services. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

