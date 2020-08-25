The family of Mario Jaime Gonzalez sadly announces his passing. Mario died Aug 19, 2020, at the age of 73, at a long-term facility in Luling, Texas, from complications of the Covid-19 virus.

Memorial service will be held, Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 6 pm at Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX. Funeral home will be open for viewing, Thursday, Aug 27, from 1:30 pm until 8 pm. His body will be laid to rest on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 2 pm at Memory Lawn Cemetery, on Hwy 80, in Martindale, TX.

Mr. Gonzalez was born, in Corpus Christi, TX to Rosario Gonzalez and Natalia Renteria. He was raised in Mercedes, Texas most of his life and the last 25 years in San Marcos, Texas.

He is survived by his daughters: Angelica Cantu, Aida Gonzalez Roberts and Ana Wiggins. His legacy will live on through his grandchildren: Cassandra, Christopher, Kyla, Kiana, Elijha, and Lily. His great-grandchildren: Naveah, Alijah, Aizen and Lailani, and for generations to come.

He is lovingly remembered by his siblings: Diana Gonzalez, Irma Guiterrez, Becky Solis, Peter Anzaldua, Richard Anzaldua; and the Renteria and Flores families, who he also considered as brothers and sisters.

He will always be remembered as an active participant and leader in his community of Mercedes and San Marcos, Texas. For 40+ years he was heavily involved in several community organizations: LULAC Council #4876, Knights of Columbus, VP for La Sociedad Cuauhtémoc. In years past he founded non-profit organizations like the Coop for Migrant Farmers of America, to strengthen the Hispanic community. He also boycotted alongside great human activists Cesar Chavez for the rights of migrant farmworkers in the 70’s.

Memorial Donations in Mario’s name may be made to one of the organizations listed above.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.

