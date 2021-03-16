Marjorie Loveless age 92 of Rockford went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus. Mrs. Loveless was born May 31, 1928 in Kingsbury, TX the daughter of Sidney and Martha Jane (Flowers) Ogletree. She was a sweet, kind and generous lady who always included everyone. She had the gift of hospitality and was famous for her pies and potato salad. She had been a member of Wealthy Street Baptist and Rockford Baptist Church for many years. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. Surviving are her son, Dave (Elaine) Loveless; grandchildren, Mark (Jennifer) Loveless, Wes Thrasher, Ginger Schafer, Eric (Angela) Bearss; 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph in 2014; daughter and son-in-law, Evelyn Cook and Thomas Bearss; granddaughter, Dawn Thrasher. The family will greet friends Friday, March 19 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Magnify Church (formerly Blythefield Hills Baptist), 6727 Kuttshill Dr., Rockford. Pastors Matt Zainea and Steve Welch officiating. Private family interment Courtland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Magnify Church Benevolent Fund. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.