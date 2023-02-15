Mary Lou (Snyder) Bishop

Mary Lou was born in Addington, OK, and she graduated from high school in Healdton, OK, May 1944. While living and working in Lawton, she went on a blind date arranged by her friend Dorothy and met Harry Bishop Sr. He had been recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and was going to school at the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

Mary Lou and Harry Sr. married in 1948 in Norman, and subsequently had four children, all of whom survive her: Angela BishopConnolly, husband Kevin Connolly, daughters Josie and Joyce; Harry Bishop, wife Linda, sons Jared and Adam; Teresa Bokich, husband Tony, sons Iverson and Chester; and Ann Bishop. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.

From 1967 to 1996 Mary Lou worked at many different jobs. Job changes came when her husband was transferred to a new city. During 1967 to 1975 she also took eight short courses to improve her secretarial skills. She was proficient in typing, shorthand, Dictaphone transcribing, teletype, small switchboard, and eventually basic computer.

She began working for the Honor’s Program at Southwest Texas State University in 1985 halftime as an Office Secretary and retired in 1996 as an Administrative Assistant III. She was highly regarded as her annual evaluations show. Some examples include: “No other Admin. Asst. that I know serves 700+ students, oversees 5 student workers and coordinates the schedules of 2 faculty administrators with a 50% appointment!” “Mary Lou always prepares accurate and attractive documents (letters, memos, brochures, reports, etc.). She does all the calligraphy on the Honors Program certificates and often completes this work at home or on weekends.”

Mary Lou was a talented and imaginative artist and her creations included oil paintings, Styrofoam trees containing hundreds of decorative objects, family albums containing family histories and photos surrounded by decorations, and even sewing clothing and covering high heels, making hats and making purses from the same fabrics.

She and Harry Sr., were active members of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Marcos, TX, participating in many church functions, especially the Fiesta and counting the Sunday donations. While employed at the university, she and Harry began attending Our Lady of Wisdom parish and became active members there.

One of her greatest pleasures, in later years, was playing games like Farkle, Trivial Pursuit, Chicken Foot, Rummykub, Gin, Skip Bo, Mexican Trains, Bingo... you name it and she played it. And she played to win!

Mary Lou was a treasure and was cherished by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.

The Bishop family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale San Marcos North for taking good care of her for nine years and St. David’s Hospice and Family Care (especially Ali and Marlene) for making her last weeks easier and more comfortable.

Visitation will be at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM with Rosary to follow. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, February 17th at 2:00 PM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins Street, San Marcos. A Celebration of Life will be held at Embassy Suites, 1001 E. McCarty Lane, San Marcos, Saturday, February 18th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Mary Lou’s cremains will be inurned with her husband’s, Harry Sr., at the Ft. Sam Houston Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Our Lady of Wisdom University Parish, both of San Marcos, TX, or to Glenmary Home Missioners at 4119 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH 45014.